Hunter Biden’s conviction brought out the best in his dad
- US President Joe Biden's response to his son's gun possession trial verdict affirmed faith in his leadership. The last two weeks have crystallized who Joe Biden and Donald Trump are as individuals and who they’d be as US president.
On one of the worst days of his life, US President Joe Biden showed the best of who he is. He affirmed his faith in his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted on three felony gun charges. And he affirmed his faith in the justice system that held his only living son to account.