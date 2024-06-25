Hydropower: Let pump dams fill gaps in India’s clean energy supply
Summary
- Adani’s mega investment in pumped storage hydropower (PSH) projects should be viewed in the context of India’s need to tackle wind and solar power intermittency for a smooth green transition. Unlike the usual renewables, PSH lets us ramp up or reduce output easily.
As India pushes forth with its transition to clean energy, storage is a challenge that confronts us. Windmills and solar panels serve well so long as the wind blows and sun shines. To fill in the gaps when they don’t and assure users a steady flow of electricity, we need to either store generated energy in chargeable batteries, which costs a lot, or create clean capacity with a control knob to raise or reduce output at will.