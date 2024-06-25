Hydropower: Let pump dams fill gaps in India’s clean energy supply

What sets PSH units apart is that the power they generate can go by the sum of our needs rather than the vagaries of nature. This means they can be linked to grids to solve the problem of supply intermittency faced by other sources that do not use fossil fuels. Regular old dams hold water in vast lakes; by opening sluice gates to let it cascade onto watermills that rotate under its force to create electricity, they can vary their output, going full pep to maximum capacity if need be.