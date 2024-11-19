Hypersonic missiles: The age of AI is raising risk levels
Summary
- Last week’s test of an indigenous hypersonic missile by India’s DRDO marks a leap in technology and updates the country’s nuclear deterrence. But dangers lurk in the global race to develop these speedy and sneaky weapons, with new risks posed by the increased role played by AI in how these operate
It’s a no-brainer that global geopolitics is dictating the modern arms race, with security concerns, power struggles and shifting alliances driving nations to expand and modernize their military capabilities. The successful testing of India’s indigenously-developed long-range hypersonic missile supports this contention, while marking a big leap in the country’s tech capability.