Muthoot Microfin expects 50 per cent of its collections to come digitally by September2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 12:21 AM IST
The Kerala-based lender from the Muthoot Pappachen Group, collected as much as ₹1,000 crore or 34 per cent of its entire collection digitally as of March, which was only ₹168.30 crore in the previous fiscal. Its monthly collections average at ₹550 crore now.
The third largest microfinance lender Muthoot Microfin expects 50 per cent of its collections to come digitally by September, up from 34 per cent now.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×