Hyundai’s global ascent is cue for Indian car-makers to shift gears

Ultimately, the car game is a long term one in which technologies, platforms and component manufacture are all designed and built out decades in advance. In some senses, Indian car-makers may have missed the boat on ICE cars but if they stick to the potential growth of EVs and zoom in on core competencies, and roll out market-specific strategies, there’s a chance that a decade from now the world could be buying cars made in India. Of course, for that to happen, OEMs will also need to rope in international talent in greater numbers, and not just in C-suite positions, but also across design, marketing and factory roles as well as throw in their financial heft in competing with the best there is out there.