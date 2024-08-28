Jacks of all trades: India’s bureaucracy needs experts
Summary
- India erred by rolling back its lateral entry attempt. The Indian state has too few senior officers and a small cadre of IAS generalists are empowered to make every decision that matters, even as the problems they face grow ever more complex.
An old joke in Indian policy circles is that whatever the problem of governance or administration being discussed, you always wind up with the same constraint: a lack of state capacity. The Indian state has too few senior officers, and those it does have are generally not experts.