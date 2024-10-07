Opinion
Here’s a three-point action plan for higher debt recoveries under the IBC
L. Viswanathan & Surbhi Pareek 4 min read 07 Oct 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Summary
- The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has been a success, but delays must reduce and the portion of debt recovered needs to rise substantially. There are three avenues that need to be pursued for creditors to raise the recovery rate of their dues.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India witnessed a paradigm shift in its credit market and financial ecosystem with the 2016 introduction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less