Who moved my cheese? The IBC was designed to offer insolvent businesses beyond revival an exit path

Consider the conduct of the state. As the largest stakeholder, the government enacted the Code fully aware that sovereign claims would operate within a defined statutory waterfall. Yet, in the Rainbow Papers case (2022), it sought and obtained a judicial interpretation that unsettled this hierarchy. Having shaped the framework, the state at times resists its operational consequences. It files belated claims, litigates beyond statutory timelines and allows enforcement actions to continue during resolution (and even post-resolution).