Who moved my cheese? The IBC was designed to offer insolvent businesses beyond revival an exit path

Spencer Johnson’s Who Moved My Cheese? (1999) offers a deceptively simple lesson: let go when the time comes. Every piece of ‘cheese,’ however hard-earned, eventually shifts. Those who accept this early adapt and recover faster; those who hesitate prolong their discomfort; and those who resist reality suffer. Letting go is not surrender; it is a precondition for renewal—for oneself and the system at large.
Business insolvency systems are, at their core, institutionalized responses to cheese movements. India’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is an attempt to enforce this discipline at scale. It forces timely recognition that economic conditions have changed and require adjustment.
Yet, in practice, nearly every business stakeholder has, at one stage or another, tried to cling to a pre-IBC order, often litigating endlessly to reclaim value that has already dissipated. This resistance is expensive. In insolvency, delay destroys value, while uncertainty compounds that destruction.