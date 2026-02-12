IBC promise of a ‘clean slate’: A legal amendment can clarify the concept but the message must reach everyone
The IBC Amendment Bill aims to make the principle of a ‘clean slate’ explicit: Past liabilities get extinguished once a resolution plan for an insolvent company is approved. But will law tweaks be enough? We need tax and other state authorities to honour the idea.
India’s finance minister has stated in interviews that the Budget Session of Parliament is slated to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to clearly grant insolvent companies a “clean slate," with their civil and criminal liabilities wiped out, once a new management takes over.