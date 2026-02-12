India’s approach marks a significant departure from jurisdictions such as the US, UK and Canada. There, bankruptcy and criminal forfeiture operate in parallel; proceeds of crime are generally excluded from the bankruptcy estate (US) or confiscated even after ownership changes (UK, Canada). In India, investigative agencies tend to assert control over such significant portions of an asset that little value remains for the resolution applicant or lenders. And tax claims, if resurrected years later, can be debilitating for a company.