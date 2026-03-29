For fair IBC recovery, rethink how it handles instances of insider lending in corporate insolvency cases

The Code is built on two guiding principles: maximization of value and balancing stakeholder interests. Treating insider lenders identically to external creditors, without examining the economic substance of their claims, risks undermining both. The Code already recognizes that those responsible for a company’s distress should not regain control through the resolution process. The same logic should inform how insolvency proceeds are distributed. Where insider lending is structured to secure an unfair advantage over external creditors, the law must have the capacity to correct it.