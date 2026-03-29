Should insiders that lend to their own companies stand in the same queue as arm’s-length creditors in insolvency? The answer, at least in liquidation, is largely ‘yes’ under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of 2016.
For fair IBC recovery, rethink how it handles instances of insider lending in corporate insolvency cases
SummaryRelated-party creditors of insolvent firms should be asked to show that the credit extended was not actually equity in disguise. As insider loans blur the line between risk capital and debt, their privileged rank in the recovery waterfall needs a rethink.
Should insiders that lend to their own companies stand in the same queue as arm’s-length creditors in insolvency? The answer, at least in liquidation, is largely ‘yes’ under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of 2016.
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