Opinion
Insolvency code reforms should aim for swift and just resolutions
Shardul S. Shroff 5 min read 10 Jul 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- The IBC is up for review and in dire need of fixes. Let’s minimize process delays, uphold recovery principles, address group failures better and reduce space for ad hoc rulings.
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) reforms are expected to be announced in the finance minister’s forthcoming Budget speech. As the IBC is a complex business law on the solvency of corporate enterprises, it deserves priority attention.
