Restore the trust of Mr Biswas: Homebuyers in distress are crying out for help
G.N.Bajpai , Praveen Tiwari 5 min read 06 Oct 2025, 02:00 pm IST
Summary
Naipaul’s Mr. Biswas longed for a home of his own—and so do millions of Indians today. But stalled housing projects, insolvencies and weak state protections have left many in distress, with the system loaded against them. It’s time for a regulatory rescue mission.
A House for Mr. Biswas, written by the acclaimed novelist V.S. Naipaul, tells the poignant story of a man’s struggles to find his place in society as he dreams of owning his own house. The story of hundreds of thousands of house aspirants in India is no less heart-rending.
