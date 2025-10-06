Realtors sometimes land in insolvency courts for failing to repay loans. As real estate projects are largely funded by homebuyers, they typically only need loans for working capital. So indiscriminate borrowing by builders should be regulated. Loans should be permitted only against their net worth, not by mortgaging projects. Further, if borrowing is permitted on a project’s mortgage, it should only be for its completion. Homebuyers are the project’s real owners, not the real estate company.