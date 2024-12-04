Opinion
IBC reforms: Let’s strengthen the Code as a key growth enabler
Amitabh Kant , Richa Roy 6 min read 04 Dec 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- This is a ‘big bang’ reform, as the IMF called it, but is in need of reforms. It’ll perform better if we adopt new technology for processes, clarify legal principles and close gaps in resolving cross-border insolvency.
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) transformed India’s approach to corporate financial distress. Once, it was said that India transitioned from “socialism without an entry" to “capitalism without an exit" for businesses.
