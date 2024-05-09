IBC tale of delay: Speed up insolvency resolution for this reform to shine
Summary
- The bankruptcy code’s rollout in 2016 was among India’s biggest reforms, but the regime has been mired in troubles even as financial recovery has dropped. We must rescue this reform from slippery time-lines and delays.
If one analyses recent reforms for their economic and social impact, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) of 2016 would rank among the top. According to a World Bank release (tinyurl.com/25rkm2hs), “[The] establishment of a modern insolvency regime in 2016 as part of a comprehensive strategy to reform corporate laws paved the way for [India’s jump of] 14 places to move to 63rd position from 77th, in global Ease of Doing Business rankings. As a result [of the IBC], the overall recovery rate for creditors jumped from 26.5 to 71.6 cents on the dollar".