IBC tale of delay: Speed up insolvency resolution for this reform to shine

Since the Code’s inception, a total of about 6,815 insolvency cases have been admitted. Of this, some 2,800 are still undergoing resolution under its process, with claims worth trillions of rupees at stake. While each insolvency case may be unique, a few common elements are found to have kept recoveries clogged. In February, the Standing Committee on Finance observed in its 67th report that India’s insolvency process has been stymied by delays that far exceed statutory limits. This panel found that actual recoveries on the ground may be as low as between 25% and 30%.