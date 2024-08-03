What turned IBM from tech titan to cautionary tale
Summary
- Having birthed the personal computer in 1981, the company refused to put its might behind it and used chips and operating system software from two small companies – Intel and Microsoft. It never recovered from that mistake.
In the heated battle between Microsoft, Google and a clutch of startups for early leadership in artificial intelligence, one name that’s conspicuously missing is IBM’s. Indeed, its absence from all major technological developments of the past two decades belies its status as a tech titan of a previous age and the most admired corporation in America for years. No company could come within sniffing distance of Big Blue’s 80% market share in computers.