What turned IBM from tech titan to cautionary tale

The decision resulted in a rash of PC clones, as they were called, from hundreds of smaller companies. These had the same features as the IBM PC but cost less. The PC market, which IBM was sure would fall to it just as mainframes had in an earlier era, proved to be its downfall. By 1993, IBM’s market share in the most important computing device of the age was just about 20%. Apple, which was hardly seen as worthy of being a rival, refused to allow anyone else to make the Mac. Today Apple’s market cap is more than $3.3 trillion while IBM’s is $176 billion.