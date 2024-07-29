The ICE age will last: The road to EV adoption looks bumpy
Summary
- The transition from fossil-fuel cars to electric vehicles isn’t following the expected road-map. Not only is it proving arduous, we risk pyrrhic gains against climate change if our power grid doesn’t decarbonize.
And just like that, the road for electric cars has become less smooth. It was not very long ago that streets full of only electric vehicles (EVs) a few decades hence seemed like a virtual certainty. Many countries, including the UK, Spain, France, South Korea and India, had announced their intention to ban the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles at various points in time between 2030 and 2040.