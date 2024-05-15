ICICI Securities case: Is shareholder activism maturing in India?
Summary
- The ICICI merger case of alleged shareholder-vote irregularities could go either way. It’s under scrutiny. But to the extent this episode speaks of alert minority shareholders, it augurs well for the future of capitalism in the country.
On Monday, the National Company Law Tribunal deferred a class-action case filed by some shareholders of ICICI Securities (I-Sec) who are up in arms over the company’s move to delist itself and merge with parent ICICI Bank under a plan that won shareholder approval on 28 March. As investors, they were offered 67 shares of ICICI Bank for every 100 of I-Sec, a brokerage business owned nearly three-fourths by ICICI Bank and the rest by the public.