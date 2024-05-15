ICICI Securities case: Is shareholder activism maturing in India?

What plaintiffs want probed here is whether the bank gained access to their personal data via a privacy breach. Regardless of its majority holding, since I-Sec is a separately listed firm, these details ought to have been kept secure. For all such corporate polls, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) insists on disclosure of relevant information and forbids misleading stuff and coercion; it also has guidelines on poll communication. If any of these was explicitly flouted, authorities should easily be able to pin it. What qualifies as a coercive tactic, though, could lead investigators into a grey zone.