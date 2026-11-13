IDBI Bank sale: The price is only the first test

Environmental risks also deserve attention. Climate risk is a precursor to credit risk. Floods, heat, water stress and transition pressures can weaken borrowers and damage collateral. The Reserve Bank of India's climate framework also emphasises governance, strategy, risk management, metrics and targets. IDBI Bank had begun measuring its financed emissions, covering certain borrowers among the 1,000 largest listed companies while excluding non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Significant gaps therefore remain, particularly in relation to unlisted companies, agriculture and smaller businesses. The new owner should expand this exercise, but there is no clarity on whether it intends to do so.