The Indian government last month announced the sale of a combined 60.72% stake held by the Centre and the state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in IDBI Bank to a Fairfax Financial Holdings-controlled entity for ₹52,878 crore. The government and LIC will still hold a total of 34% stake after the transaction is concluded.
IDBI Bank sale: The price is only the first test
SummaryFairfax's proposed acquisition must be judged not just on valuation, but on whether it delivers fresh capital, stronger governance and lasting public value.
The Indian government last month announced the sale of a combined 60.72% stake held by the Centre and the state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in IDBI Bank to a Fairfax Financial Holdings-controlled entity for ₹52,878 crore. The government and LIC will still hold a total of 34% stake after the transaction is concluded.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More