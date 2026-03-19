It is unfortunate that India’s government has decided to call off the privatization of IDBI Bank for now, as reports indicate. The disappointment is that this decision was reportedly taken in response to poor investor interest—as seen in low bids for the 61% stake on offer to corporate bidders.
The puzzle of IDBI Bank’s stalled privatization: Just what exactly is holding this sell-off back?
SummaryThe government’s decision to mark time on IDBI Bank’s privatization is puzzling. Its rationale is clear and the stage for its sell-off was set years ago. Low bids should not get in the way of the process as revenue maximization was never the idea.
It is unfortunate that India’s government has decided to call off the privatization of IDBI Bank for now, as reports indicate. The disappointment is that this decision was reportedly taken in response to poor investor interest—as seen in low bids for the 61% stake on offer to corporate bidders.
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