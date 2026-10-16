IDBI Bank to be bought by Fairfax: a belated but worthy deal struck by India’s government

The on-now-off-again ‘privatization’ of IDBI Bank is finally on again, following the Union Cabinet’s clearance of its sale.
The on-now-off-again ‘privatization’ of IDBI Bank is finally on again, following the Union Cabinet’s clearance of its sale.
Under the deal approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday, Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings will acquire a stake of nearly 61% in this development-turned-commercial bank for ₹52,878 crore. A Fairfax subsidiary will pay ₹81 per share, higher than the ₹75.99 average of two independent valuations, the government said.
Under the deal approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday, Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings will acquire a stake of nearly 61% in this development-turned-commercial bank for ₹52,878 crore. A Fairfax subsidiary will pay ₹81 per share, higher than the ₹75.99 average of two independent valuations, the government said.
This brings down the curtains on an effort that has lasted for over a decade. The bank is not being ‘privatized,’ as it is already classified officially as a private bank.
Under the deal, Fairfax will pick up a stake of a little over 30% from the government and a slightly smaller one from the state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India; this is expected to leave the former with 15% and latter with 19%.
While a shift in control could deliver operational improvements, the deal’s significance lies in the fiscal support it may lend the Centre in a year of soaring subsidy bills on account of an energy shock, apart from the foreign exchange it draws.
The broad contours of India’s banking sector will not shift. We have 12 public sector banks (PSBs) that account for 55% of all assets and a sizeable share of total deposits, as on 31 December 2025, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.
Yet, with the sale of IDBI Bank, the government—which called the exercise “strategic restructuring” rather than “disinvestment,” a sign that semantics still matters—has achieved two things.
One, it has finally completed a stake sale that has been on the anvil for long. Two, in the event that it goes through within this fiscal year, it would have struck its annual disinvestment target for the first time since 2018-19.
As per latest data from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, the government has so far raised ₹55,757 crore in 2026-27 by selling equity. Proceeds from its stake in IDBI Bank would take that sum past its ₹80,000 crore goal for this fiscal year.
In a signal of intent, the CCEA has also authorized an empowered group of cabinet ministers to offload IDBI Bank shares from the Centre’s remaining 15% stake through the open market.
Since the investment will be from Canada-based Fairfax, the funds will count as foreign direct investment (FDI), and to that extent, be a welcome addition to the country’s capital account. While this sum will be a one-off flow, perhaps we can expect further FDI flows on account of buoyant global interest in Indian banking.
In recent years, India has shown a willingness to allow greater foreign equity participation in this sector. Overseas entities have sizeable stakes in banks like Yes Bank and RBL Bank, to cite just two examples.
As for Fairfax, it already has a big stake in CSB Bank, thanks to a purchase back in 2018, and would likely have to either give up control of this lender or merge it over a period of time with IDBI Bank, since RBI regulations will not allow it to run two separate banks in the country.
A merger might seem attractive, given CSB Bank’s notable presence in India’s southern states, but it is unlikely to be an easy task. Mergers entail human resource overlaps that can simmer under the surface for long after.
Nonetheless, this stake sale marks a major milestone in the government’s effort to reduce state ownership where it’s not a must.