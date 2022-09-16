IDBI privatisation is a political test for the government

That will be put to test again this fiscal suggest news reports as the government readies for what it claims is a new bidding process for the bank. Collectively, the government and the insurer it controls, LIC, hold over 95 per cent in the bank which the RBI has classified as a private bank. A cabinet approval for strategic divestment and change of management is already in place. Presumably, employee resistance is now much lower than the last time or the government and bank management may possibly be confident of overcoming such a challenge this time. Especially so after the IPO of LIC. The banking industry tailwind marked by improved loan recoveries, credit growth, asset quality and balance sheets, has pushed the IDBI Bank boat too as is reflected in its financials for the quarter ended June. Most metrics including assets, percentage of bad loans, capital and interest margins have moved northwards almost four years after the lender was placed under the RBI's Prompt Corrective Action or PCA framework. It certainly appears to be far more opportune time for a sell-off now than 2016 or 2017 when both banks and the government were struggling to recapitalise with huge provisioning demands made on them after the RBI carried out a review then.

