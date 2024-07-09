Ideal taxation: At least assure investors of tax stability as a principle
Summary
- Like Mercedes, which wants GST on EVs held steady, other global investors seek tax stability too. The best assurance that India can offer is that tax reforms will be guided by the classic canons of taxation: equity, certainty, simplicity, convenience, economy, flexibility and neutrality.
Last checked, US-based Tesla had not taken the bait of India’s policy package unveiled in March to attract global makers of electric vehicles (EVs), though Vietnam’s VinFast may qualify for its benefits—which include low-tariff imports of EVs worth under $35,000 apiece for five years—and Germany’s famous Mercedes-Benz has it under consideration.