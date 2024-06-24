Ideological contradictions rule but can also spur new ideas
Summary
- Rightist political-economy ideas have got overturned globally. In India too. Yet, incongruities also offer hope. Will India’s budget go beyond the synthetic constraints of a fiscal deficit? Will it be innovative?
Philosopher George Santayana said the world is in “perpetual caricature" of itself because, every moment, it is presented with a contradiction of what it is pretending to be. This holds especially true even for the knowledge universe, where an eternal cycle of conflicts and contradictions ensures that the graveyard of old ideas is always full, leaving behind a vacuum for new ideas to take birth.