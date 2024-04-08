If central banks are in thrall to gold’s glitter, why not others?
Summary
- We could be looking at a long phase of demand outpacing supply. Can gold get hang-on-for-dear-life retail investors in the West?
A few weeks ago, when the gold price hit a record high, no one besides a few gold bugs seemed to care. Bitcoin also hit a record high. Everyone cared. Proof came in the personal finance pages of UK papers. The FT had a piece on investing in crypto miners, a long read on what crypto still gets wrong and a cry of pain for UK investors denied the right to hold Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Telegraph had almost a full page on how to buy. Bitcoin also made it into the Daily Mail and got good exposure in the Times too. Unless I missed it, none of these papers had an article on gold. In March, it rose 9.1% (against 14% for Bitcoin and 3% for global equities) and this week the yellow metal hit yet another record high again to a remarkable lack of interest.