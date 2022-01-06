If China is a developing country, a dragon is a dragonfly waiting to grow wings

Does such an economically powerful nation need flexibility on agreements or relaxed transition periods? The final area of developing country concession is technical assistance. Which country in the world is today in a position to extend technical assistance to China? It publishes more patents than any country other than the US. It leads the world in quantum communications, is probably on par with the US in quantum computing and assorted space technologies. In hypersonic missile technology, it beats the US as well. Only in the manufacture of advanced semiconductor chips does China lag any other part of the world. And that is not going to be met by any technical assistance.