If green energy is the future, bring a fire extinguisher
SummaryLithium batteries are supposed to make the world safer. Instead they keep bursting into flames.
Alternative energy is exploding—literally. Lithium battery fires are breaking out on highways and in factories, home garages and storage rooms. The rise in these fires is caused by government efforts to force the adoption of “green" energy.
