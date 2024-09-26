If green energy is the future, bring a fire extinguisher

On May 15 a Gateway Energy Storage facility using lithium-battery storage caught fire near San Diego. Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control in 24 hours, but it reignited twice more and burned for a total of 11 days. Evacuation orders to residents were issued and reissued. The Gateway facility was the largest of its kind when constructed in 2020. As a result the fire, San Diego County residents called for a moratorium on new battery storage facilities. But the county’s Board of Supervisors voted the proposal down.