If Trump Is Disqualified, He Can Still Run

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that Donald Trump’s name not appear on next year’s Republican presidential primary ballot. The court found that Mr. Trump “engaged in insurrection" on Jan. 6, 2021, and that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment bars a person who has done so from serving as president. Even if these findings are both correct, the Constitution doesn’t bar Mr. Trump from the ballot.

Presidents are selected through an indirect, drawn-out process. In November 2024, voters will choose presidential electors. When voting, citizens will see the names of presidential candidates when, in fact, they are voting for the electors who will later vote for president.

One problem for the Colorado court’s ruling is that the 14th Amendment never declares that voters can’t select presidential electors who are pledged to vote for nonqualified candidates. The 14th Amendment disqualifies certain people from holding federal and state office and doesn’t explicitly regulate ballot access. Nor does it expressly authorize state officials to judge the qualifications of candidates or electors.

The more decisive flaw is that the ruling ignores a key provision of the 20th Amendment, which provides: “If a President shall not have been chosen before the time fixed for the beginning of his term, or if the President elect shall have failed to qualify, then the Vice President elect shall act as President until a President shall have qualified" (emphasis added).

The italicized text implies that electors can lawfully vote for a candidate even if he isn’t qualified to serve as president—and he can take office if he qualifies later. But how could that happen? A simple example is if the president-elect will turn 35 after Inauguration Day. (Similarly, Joe Biden was 29 when he was elected to the Senate in 1972 but turned 30 before the start of his term.)

Under the 14th Amendment, a disqualification based on insurrection can also go away: “Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability." It often did so in the postbellum period. In July 1868, three weeks after the 14th Amendment’s ratification, South Carolina’s Legislature elected Franklin J. Moses Sr. as the state’s chief justice. He took office after Congress removed his disqualification in December.

If the U.S. Supreme Court holds that Mr. Trump engaged in insurrection, it’s hard to imagine Congress voting by two-thirds to remove his disqualification. If he is the Republican nominee, his choice of vice president may be even more important than Mr. Biden’s.

Messrs. Harrison and Prakash are law professors at the University of Virginia.