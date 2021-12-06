IFSC GIFT City: unlocking potential for financial services5 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2021, 03:16 PM IST
- It is a matter of time, with the right policy support, when Indian IFSC will be a prominent financial hub for global transactions
International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) is an initiative by the government of India (GoI) intended to encourage foreign capital to participate in India’s growth journey. This would allow financial institutions/fund managers to compete in the international market through a globally competitive platform offering varied financial products and services. Accordingly, Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), the first IFSC was set up in Gujarat in 2015.
Why IFSC
IFSC provides an opportunity to global businesses to set up wide variety of business verticals in Banking, Insurance, Fund/Asset management, Capital Markets and Trading, IT services and ITeS/BPO services. Several tax and regulatory incentives have been accorded by GoI to business units established in IFSC in each of these segments.
One Regulator for Ease of Doing Business
Earlier the different business segments in IFSC were governed by different regulators namely Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for banking and capital market undertakings, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for fund management and capital markets and Insurance and Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for Insurance. Recognizing the need for co-ordination amongst all the regulators to ensure smooth business operations in IFSC, GoI established a unified regulator i.e., International Financial Service Centers Authority (IFSCA) under the IFSC Act to govern activities of all units established in IFSC.
IFSCA has been granted the necessary powers granted to Sebi, RBI, IRDAI, etc., to carry out its regulatory function for specified financial products and services. The specified financial products include bullion depository receipt with underlying bullion and bullion spot delivery contract whereas the specified financial services include trading in bullion depository receipts with underlying bullion in relation to bullion spot delivery contracts and provision of bullion financing.
Tax and Regulatory Advantage
To promote IFSC and to support migration of existing operations/setting up new operations in IFSC, the government has provided for certain tax and regulatory benefits to units set up in IFSC, including the following:
Some areas require attention
While a lot has been done over the last few years to address the concerns of various stakeholders, there are few areas where some attention is required. These include, there being lack of clarity on the substance requirements for setting-up unit in IFSC, absence of exemption on withholding on payment to units enjoying tax holiday benefit, etc.
The Indian government and the regulatory agencies have been working in unison to enable IFSC for offering business and regulatory environment that is comparable to other leading IFCs. The underlying objective is to make IFSC a global financial hub akin to the existing financial centers like London, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai. At present several banks, insurance companies and capital market intermediaries (including stockbrokers, custodians, depositories, AIFs, portfolio managers, investment advisors, etc.) have up their base in IFSC and many players are likely to join soon.
Further, in order to create a complete ecosystem of financial services in IFSC, the business support service providers are also being well supported by IFSCA and, as a result, a strong network of lawyers, consultants, trustees, and other service providers have set up or in the process of setting-up their operations in IFSC.
The approach to promote IFSC deserves appreciation with its success being evident with the significant spike in the number of players who have now set-up businesses in IFSC in India. Hopefully, it is a matter of time, with right policy support, when Indian IFSC will be one of the prominent financial hubs for global transactions.
Vikas Vasal is national managing partner-tax at Grant Thornton Bharat LLP.
Amit Kedia and Hiten Ved contributed to this article.
