IFSC GIFT City: unlocking potential for financial services

The Indian government and the regulatory agencies have been working in unison to enable IFSC for offering business and regulatory environment that is comparable to other leading IFCs. The underlying objective is to make IFSC a global financial hub akin to the existing financial centers like London, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai. At present several banks, insurance companies and capital market intermediaries (including stockbrokers, custodians, depositories, AIFs, portfolio managers, investment advisors, etc.) have up their base in IFSC and many players are likely to join soon.

