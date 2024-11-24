Opinion
Iger should let someone else play Disney’s knight in shining armour
Summary
- Its comeback CEO Bob Iger is seen to have pulled off another revival of the media and entertainment company’s fortunes, but he should quit kicking the movie can along to polish numbers and set the stage for his successor’s success.
Walt Disney Company is putting the finishing touches on a multi-year storyline that has cast Bob Iger as the company’s knight in shining armour.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more