Ignore the bad takes – fractional reserve banking is a cornerstone of prosperity

Banks can operate because they are required to keep as reserves only a small proportion of the deposits they receive. In India, the credit-to-deposit ratio for banks rarely goes up to 1, although it could be significantly higher because depositors do not need to reclaim their deposits all at once in the normal course of things. The exception is when a bank faces a run on its deposits – that is, most depositors decide to take out their money because they believe the bank is going broke and will soon be unable to repay them.

