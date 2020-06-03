Opinion | Ignore the work week and reduce the work year instead

Almost all prominent politicians immediately became supportive of a 30-hour work week. The Black-Connery Bill for a 30-hour workweek cleared the US Senate by 53/30 in April 1933. This was just a month after newly elected US President Franklin D. Roosevelt launched the sweeping New Deal, on 6 March 1933. However, the 30-hour bill failed to clear the House of Representatives, and went into oblivion. Instead, the 8x5 week as the basic template for work hours got embedded by 1940 in America’s Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938, with its 50% premium for overtime hours. This arrangement continues in the US to this day. To increase jobs, Keynesian demand stimulus won out over shorter hours.