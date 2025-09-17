From campus canteens to city streets: Is modern India reinforcing caste divides?

Many observers have roundly condemned these actions as overtly casteist and intolerant. One could be tempted to ask the youngsters demanding food segregation whether they would or could insist on it once they graduate to corporate life, or, even better, life abroad, perhaps in the US. One could ask whether these ‘moral’ or ‘ethical’ standards are strictly situational; that is, whether ethics is simply a matter of convenience, a stick to beat those who are different?