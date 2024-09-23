India will have to innovate its way to developed country status
Summary
- For India to become a knowledge economy, we must reimagine knowledge creation. Ramp up government research funding and get the private sector to double down on R&D to spur innovation. Well-aimed policies and a diaspora talent luring scheme may help.
India’s frugal moon mission, Chandrayaan 3, achieved the pioneering feat of landing near the south pole of the Moon. In STEM fields—of science, technology, engineering and mathematics—India and the Indian diaspora have nearly as many Nobel laureates (two in Physics, one in Chemistry and one in Medicine) as the People’s Republic of China and the Chinese diaspora (three in Physics, one in Chemistry and one in Medicine).