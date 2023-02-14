Ikea price cuts show Indians prize affordability over aspirations

It opened its first store in the country in 2018, after struggling for more than a decade to secure the required permissions and conform with India’s rules. The homeware, furniture, appliances and accessories brand first applied for permission to start its retail business in India in 2006, only to give up three years later after failing to persuade the government to relax the requirement for foreign retailers to tie up with local partners.

