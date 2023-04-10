How private capital can be made to work for global public goods

Plentiful capital supplied by the central banks of rich nations at zero interest rates has fuelled investment adventures in far-off frontiers since the birth of the new millennium. If interest rates do not revisit those lows for some time now, it would be difficult to visualize private capital funding socially and economically purposeful transition projects in strange lands. Even if they do, the price they would extract might be unaffordable for their intended beneficiaries. To make the whole thing work, private capital flows must be de-risked by IFIs. But, both investors and their targets need de-risking. Resources are finite, and there is a moral hazard in de-risking. De-risking creates the risk of socialization of losses and privatization of gains. If private-sector investment risk is to be lowered, the quid pro quo demanded of the sector should be clearly spelt out. De-risking cannot be only for encouraging flows, but also has to result in retention (long-term investing) and nurturing. The latter means that host-country assets are not hollowed out to reward shareholders. Even some advanced countries have struggled with these issues and those memories are not ancient.