Another IMF loan for Argentina? Its fallout could be ugly
Summary
- What Argentina’s Milei government has obtained—a $20 billion IMF loan—may prove scandalous for the Fund, given the loan’s doubtful legitimacy and actual purpose. It may also set a precedent that proves costly for the world.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved yet another loan to Argentina, [worth $20 billion], with the nod of its executive board. But in disbursing the loan under current conditions, the IMF would violate its own lending rules, and doing so would pose risks to multilateralism and hurt Argentinians.