Another IMF loan for Argentina? Its fallout could be ugly

The decree itself states that part of the new loan will be used to roll over around $14 billion of IMF debt coming due between September 2026 and March 2029. The programme is worth $20 billion but the government may seek $15 billion during year one. Why would it need this if IMF repayments do not resume till 2026 and if the net rise in IMF debt is expected to be $6 billion? For fund exchange-rate interventions? [The country has said it will ease capital controls and let the peso partially float.]