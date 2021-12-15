IMF cues could help the world align crypto rules

A distinction based on function should offer the clarity needed for a workable approach. So, cryptos that are held as investments could be overseen by the country’s market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India in our case, and those used for payments by its monetary authority, which would be the Reserve Bank of India for us. As the internet is borderless, however, cryptos cannot be kept under adequate watch without some cohesion across the world. This explains why Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman exhorted all countries to come together and address the challenges posed by crypto adoption. A paradigm of national currencies with exchange rates acting—or trying to act—as modulators of trade and capital flows could find itself shaken by an online system of e-chips that can swish capital around and get traded for valued stuff—and also among themselves—in spaces that cannot be pinned down on the world map. As crypto tokens are accessible anywhere via the web, hidden stashes enable capital flight, a danger that only advanced economies need not bother about. Outward remittance barriers would be pointless if the cryptosphere gets a free run.