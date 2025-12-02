Even as we bask in the glory of our 8.2% GDP growth for the second quarter of 2025-26—highest in the past six quarters, fastest among major economies and so on—the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Annual Staff Report has taken some of the shine off.
The IMF’s critique of India’s economic statistics is not a cause for alarm but a cue to improve data quality
SummaryThe Fund awarded India a ‘C’ grade in its assessment of our macro data quality. Its criticism of our estimates is best taken as a cue to further improve the country’s statistical framework. Thankfully, remedial work has already begun.
