Pakistan’s IMF bailout: Good money after bad again?
SummaryThe International Monetary Fund’s tough conditions for its loan to Islamabad are unlikely to work without strict vigilance over the use of all its funds. Even then, can Pakistan’s economy really be rescued?
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has imposed tough conditions on Pakistan for disbursing instalments of the $7 billion loan that Islamabad negotiated with it under its Extended Fund Facility (EFF). Such IMF credit comes not so much with avuncular indulgence as with tough conditionalities meant to stabilize macro-economic variables.