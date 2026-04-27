Don’t celebrate the IMF's outlook just yet: How resilient is India’s growth story in a fractured world?

However, this resilience could be largely driven by a momentum that would reveal fragility if it ebbs away. Near-term prospects have worsened due to disruptions caused by the war’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Medium-term prospects remain constrained by structural challenges. Global growth itself is expected to slow from 3.4% in 2025 to 3.1% in 2026, with trade growth collapsing from 5.1% to 2.8%. This puts the onus for growth on domestic GDP drivers.