The global economy is being stress-tested by a war-driven commodity shock, persistent uncertainty and a rewiring of global trade, as noted by the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest World Economic Outlook.
Don’t celebrate the IMF's outlook just yet: How resilient is India’s growth story in a fractured world?
SummaryThe IMF’s latest outlook may appear reassuring, but India’s economic challenge could shift from chasing high growth to sustaining it as oil shocks, volatile capital flows and other constraints test the economy.
The global economy is being stress-tested by a war-driven commodity shock, persistent uncertainty and a rewiring of global trade, as noted by the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest World Economic Outlook.
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