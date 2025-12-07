Every quarter’s gross domestic product (GDP) data release cycle sees a familiar question resurface: Can we trust India’s GDP numbers? The question has been raised often enough to become a ritual. This time, attention was also drawn to the grading embedded in the latest International Monetary Fund (IMF) Article IV assessment of India, with the economy’s 8.2% growth in the second quarter of 2025-26 placed in contrast with the ‘C’ rating assigned to our national accounts statistics.
Don’t worry about IMF’s poor rating of Indian statistics. Our economy has evolved faster than our statistical system
SummaryThe IMF’s ‘C’ grade has revived suspicions that India’s blistering growth is too good to be true. But this isn’t about inflated numbers, it’s about our statistical apparatus falling behind changes in the economy. India might even be growing faster than the numbers indicate.
